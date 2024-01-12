BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police on Friday shared video of the moment a state police helicopter helped find two suspects accused of fleeing from police in Braintree.

State police said the incident started on Thursday afternoon when the suspects failed to stop their vehicle for Quincy police officers. Police said the suspects later crashed near the Route 3/I-93 split in Braintree and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

State police joined the search with their helicopter around 4:30 p.m. and found the pair lying on a granite outcrop shortly before 6 p.m., according to a statement shared alongside video of the response.

State police said the suspects were taken into custody by Quincy police.

Police did not provide any additional information on Friday but said the two people who were arrested were suspects in a narcotics case.

