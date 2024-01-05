The storm expected to bring up to a foot of snow to parts of New England this weekend continued its trek across the country Friday, blanketing communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Texas and beyond.

In Sherwood, Arkansas, just northeast of Little Rock, video showed big snowflakes coming down.

The National Weather Service said snow started to accumulate in the area Friday morning. A winter weather advisory was in place and officials said between one and two inches of total snowfall was possible.

In Wichita, Kansas, crews were spotted clearing runways and other areas at the city’s airport Friday.

Though several inches of snow was possible, officials at the airport said they were experiencing minimal disruptions as of Friday afternoon.

Further south, in Texas, wind and snow already swept through parts of the Texas Panhandle Thursday, leaving a layer of snow in Amarillo.

A winter weather advisory was in effect through Friday morning and the National Weather Service issued an additional hazardous weather outlook for both the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

Snow is expected to make its way into New England Saturday evening, lingering through much of the day Sunday before pulling out of the region.

With the storm approaching, the National Weather Service has issued a series of winter storm watches and warnings encompassing much of New England. Local watches and warnings are set to take effect Saturday night.

Roughly 25 million people across several states are already under winter weather alerts.

