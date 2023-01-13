SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury police released a video Friday that shows a hit-and-run crash last week that left a pedestrian injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Concord Road around 5 p.m. last Friday determined a delivery driver who was trying to cross the road had been hit by a passing vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sudbury police are asking anyone who may have information to call them at 978-443-1042 if they believe they can help identify the vehicle involved.

