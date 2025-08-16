WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Woburn caught a wild sight on camera Friday when their surveillance system captured a bobcat strolling down their driveway, a visit that neighbors say is unusual for the neighborhood.

Lauran Anamateros said she woke up and checked her camera feed and noticed the visit occurred around 5 a.m.

“This morning I did a double and a triple-take and said, ‘Oh my God,’ I would’ve expected a bear to come through the yard before I’d see a bobcat,” she said.

Anamateros noted she lives across the street from a wildlife conservation area and does get visits from coyotes.

Nearby resident Chris Doyon said he spotted a bobcat around dusk on Thursday.

“It saw me and it jumped over the fence,” he recalled. “The fence is 4 feet tall and it was up and over.”

Anamateros said she and other neighbors are going to keep a closer on their pets now that they know a bobcat is prowling the area.

