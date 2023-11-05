WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Grand Street around 1 a.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Worcester police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

