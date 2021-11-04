LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment an SUV collided with a Trinity ambulance and caused it to flip over.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Aiken Street and Lakeview Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. found the ambulance and an SUV that had collided, leaving the ambulance on its side.

Three medics and a patient were en route to Lowell General Hospital at the time of the crash.

The impact rattled the neighborhood and several people ran into the fray to help those who had been hurt.

“The back door was stuck with the EMT and the patient in the back,” Gilberto Camacho said. “While at the same time, we’re grabbing the door trying to open it, the EMT guy is kicking it and his last kick and our pull finally opened the door for the vehicle.”

Others stopped their cars and used a ladder to reach the trapped ambulance driver.

“We had to climb onto the ambulance, pull out the driver,” said Jordan Cancela.

The four who were in the ambulance and the two who were inside the SUV were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and so far, no charges have been filed.

