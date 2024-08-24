CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for an armed robber who held up a convenience store in Chelsea at gunpoint on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the robber walk into Family Food Mart on Revere Beach Parkway and demand the employee working at the time to empty the cash register at gunpoint.

Chelsea police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

