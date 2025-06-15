BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a brick with “Free Palestine” written on it was hurled through the window of a kosher market in Brookline overnight.

Officers responding to a reported vandalism at The Butcherie on Harvard street Sunday morning reviewed surveillance video of the brick being thrown into the business.

A preliminary investigation suggests that just before midnight, multiple suspects wearing masks approached the business from Coolidge Street before the brick was thrown.

After the damage was done, police say the suspects fled back down Coolidge Street.

“It’s sad that in this day and age we have to go through this,” said owner Gil Zilberberg. “Obviously, when you look at the brick, it’s a hate crime.”

And though the brick smashed the window, which featured a map of Israel, Zilberberg said it’s symbolic to him that it wasn’t totally destroyed.

“Nothing will break us … a brick went through, the map is still there, the window is still there, nothing will break out spirit.”

In a statement, ADL New England Regional Director Samantha Joseph said, “This is the latest in a string of attacks on the Jewish community where the words “Free Palestine” were used to weaponize violence against Jews. Holding a Jewish business accountable for the situation in the Middle East is antisemitic, plain and simple and is another example of radical anti-Israel activity resulting in violence against the Jewish community. Everyone must condemn this appalling attack. Silence in the face of antisemitism only emboldens those who spread hate.”

Gov. Maura Healey also issued a statement on the incident, saying, “”This is deeply concerning and totally unacceptable. Acts of violence and intimidation have no place in our communities. We stand with our Jewish neighbors against antisemitism. Everyone deserves to live, pray and do business without fear in Massachusetts.”

Any residents in the area who may have video related to this crime are asked to contact the Brookline Detective Division at 617-730-2711.

