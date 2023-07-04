LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - New video shared with 7NEWS shows the crash that sent a car smashing into a bar in Laconia, New Hampshire over the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon near the Looney Bin Bar & Grill off Endicott Street.

In surveillance video, a car can be seen pulling out of a lot across the street into a lane of traffic. The car hits an oncoming car, sending it slamming into the Looney Bin Bar & Grill building.

The impact sent 14 people to the hospital, officials said. Two of the patients who were transported had significant lower leg injuries, while the others had lacerations. Twenty people were evaluated at the scene and didn’t require medical transport.

The bar’s owner told 7NEWS on Sunday it was a miracle that no one was killed and credited patrons with springing into action to help the wounded.

The bar now plans to reopen after making repairs.

