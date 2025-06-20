ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to Washington Street in Attleboro after a car crashed into a Goodwill around 3:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the moment the driver barrels through the store.

Officials say the SUV went through the glass doors, hit some shopping cars, and came to a stop against clothing racks.

No customers were hit or injured. The driver involved was also not hurt.

Firefighters had to cut off the front doors to remove the car with a tow truck.

The store is temporarily closed as a result.

