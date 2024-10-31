LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a house in Lynn on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Boston Street around 9 p.m. found the vehicle against the home with its airbags deployed. Video shows the car cross into the oncoming lane before hitting the structure.

It’s unclear if the driver was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

