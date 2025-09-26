BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating the scene of a crash at Washington and East Berkeley Streets near an MBTA Silver Line stop Friday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, with heavy damage seen on the front of both.

Boston EMS said three individuals were transported for medical attention; police confirmed at least two of the individuals were officers.

“Officers were involved in a motor vehicle crash,” Boston police said in a statement. “Two officers sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Another individual in a second vehicle was injured and transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parts of both streets were blocked off to traffic as police investigated but were reopened by 6 a.m..

