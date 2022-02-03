BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) – Brookline’s Department of Public Works commissioner is investigating after a plow crashed into a bobcat while working to clear snow from the streets of Brookline after the blizzard on Sunday.

Surveillance video captured the moment when a Department of Public Works plow clipped a Water Department bobcat over the weekend — overturning it and the driver inside in the driveway of the public library on Washington Street.

The video shows other town employees rushing to help the two people inside the vehicles. The plow eventually coasted to a stop across the street when it hit a bench.

“The plow was actually traveling at a low speed of eight or nine miles an hour,” said Commissioner Erin Chute Gallentine.

Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK.

According to the police report obtained by 7NEWS, the plow driver had been working since 4 a.m. Saturday morning and had been given, “a few hours of sleep…” and that he had no recollection of what happened.

When asked if the plow drivers were being forced to work long, dangerous hours, Chute Gallentine said, “no.” DPW officials do admit that a snow emergency brings strenuous work and long hours.

“Everybody had downtime overnight to rest and rejuvenate,” she explained. “But, it’s hard to get quality sleep when you’re not at home and to try and get that downtime and then get back out there on the road.”

Damage to the plow was barely visible on Thursday.

“Fortunately, both the employees are going to be ok and we really do want to get to the root cause,” said the commissioner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)