BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are investigating after a plow crashed into a bobcat while working to clear snow from the streets of Brookline after the blizzard on Sunday.

Surveillance video captured the moment when a Department of Public Works plow smashed into a Water Department bobcat over the weekend — hurling it onto its side in the driveway of the public library on Washington Street.

The video shows other town employees rushing to help the two people inside the vehicles. The plow eventually coasted to a stop across the street when it hit a bench.

“The plow was actually traveling at a low speed of eight or nine miles an hour,” said the town’s DPW commissioner.

Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK.

According to the police report obtained by 7NEWS, the plow driver had been working since 4 a.m. Saturday morning and had been given, “a few hours of sleep…”

When asked if the plow drivers were being forced to work long, dangerous hours, the DPW commissioner said, “no.”

“Everybody had downtime overnight to rest and rejuvenate,” she explained. “But, it’s hard to get quality sleep when you’re not at home and to try and get that downtime and then get back out there on the road.”

Damage to the plow was barely visible on Thursday.

