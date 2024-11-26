PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pembroke family rushed to help a driver who slammed into a utility pole in front of their house on Saturday — and they say this is far from the first time it’s happened.

The Hickey family’s home surveillance camera captured the moment the car slammed into the pole outside their house and narrowly missed hitting another car head-on.

Christina Hickey and her father ran outside to help the woman behind the wheel after the crash brought down power lines.

The driver, they said, was OK but they’d like something to be done about the problem pole.

“The pole is placed in a position where you if you keep driving straight you will hit it and the curve is such a slight curve that you don’t see the curve coming,” she said.

And to make sure the cars don’t hit their home next, they’ve set up a giant rock to act as a shield.

“We literally have that rock here, which is to honestly protect the house and the people inside,” she said.

Now they’re hoping the town will step in before someone gets badly hurt or killed.

Michael Hickey said, “The telephone pole has been hit so many times that we used to have a light up there and they haven’t put it back.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

