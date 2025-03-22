FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An aluminum products store in Framingham on Hollis Street is boarded up after a car slammed into it around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video from across the street shows an SUV speeding out of a gas station, slamming into the building, leaving behind a lot of damage.

Police responded as well as crews to stabilize part of the building that was damaged.

7NEWS reached out to Framingham police but have not heard back at this time.

