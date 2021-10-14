REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of heating oil rolled over while driving through a rotary in Revere early Wednesday morning, dumping oil into the street and triggering a massive emergency response.

Emergency crews responding to a reported rollover in the Brown Circle Rotary around 4 a.m. found a Goguen Transportation truck resting on its side.

Surveillance video from the nearby Brothers Auto Body showed the truck attempting to navigate the turn in the rotary before it violently rolled over.

The United States Coast Guard responded with a pollution response team after about 7,500 gallons of oil spilled out of the truck.

“All compartments of the tank were punctured and almost the entire load was spilled,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright says fuel did go into a waterway that’s in the area and that the Coast Guard is working to mitigate its effects.

“We want to make sure that we can clean up as much as we can and have minimal impact on the wildlife and the plants and everything that’s right there,” said Coast Guard Lt. Berto Perez.

Firefighters could be seen spraying foam onto the truck.

“We lay a foam blanket so we keep the vapors suppressed in case there’s an ignition source; we don’t want to have any fire problems or exposure problems,” Bright said.

There were no reported injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the truck had a defect in its braking system at the time of the crash, according to state police. The truck has since been taken out of service to undergo repairs.

There was no word on whether charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

The roadway has reopened for the Thursday morning commute.

In a story earlier we mistakenly showed video of a PJ Murphy Transportation truck which was involved in an accident at the same Revere rotary in April of 2020. That company was not involved in Wednesday’s accident. We regret the error.

