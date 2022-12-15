CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for multiple suspects is underway after a group attempted to steal an ATM machine in Concord early Thursday morning.

Officials said it was around 3:15 a.m. when officers were alerted to an alarm coming from a bank at 1134 Main Street. Arriving at the scene, police found the front panel torn from an ATM at a drive-through bank, though they later confirmed no money had been taken.

Investigators said someone appeared to tie a chain or some kind of cord around the standing ATM before a driver in a pickup truck pulled away and yanked the machine from its foundation. Still images provided by the Concord Police Department showed the suspects had dressed in black with neon gloves, with at least one of the figures carrying what appeared to be a bat.

Soon after the attempted theft, officials in nearby Maynard said an officer on patrol spotted a black GMC pickup truck and a Dodge Challenger, both traveling closely together on Powder Mill Road around 3:30 a.m.

The observation led to two separate pursuits, after police found the two vehicles had been seen driving toward Concord an hour earlier and tried to perform a traffic stop. The truck and muscle car split from one another as authorities followed them, leading to high speed chases that police later terminated due to safety concerns.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals seen in surveillance video. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 978-318-3400.

Police believe there was a degree of planning behind the theft since the suspect appeared to spray a surveillance camera with paint during the incident. Officials are also looking to determine whether what happened Thursday morning was also connected with a recent string of ATM thefts in the surrounding area, according to a press release.

