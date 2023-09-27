WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A surveillance camera captured a wild wreck in Worcester Saturday night.

An SUV lost control and crashed into two parked cars before driving off around 9 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

Oscar Bogue’s company Guardian and A to Z Integrated Systems owns the camera that captured the crash.

“How he managed to drive away, I don’t know,” Bogue said. “An SUV was coming up the hill, heading towards downtown Worcester, crossed the double line, hit the two cars, did a 360, stopped and managed to drive away,” Bogue said.

The parked cars were damaged, with the back bumper hanging off of one, and the front bumper, hood and side of the other seriously damaged. Debris also filled the street.

“Luckily no one was walking the street cause usually people are out in the street and it just happened to be quiet, as matter of fact one of the owners of the car said he was in the car 10 minutes earlier, so he was lucky,” Bogue said.

Steve Matin and his band were set to play at a club across the street.

“Some guy walks up to me and says I hate to ruin your night, but someone hit your car,” said Matin.

Matin said both his and his band mate’s cars were totaled. They said they’re glad no one was hurt but hope whoever damaged their cars will be tracked down.

“I hope whoever did this can own up to their mistake, and do the right thing,” Matin said.

Bogue is calling for the driver to turn themselves in.

“How can you do it, I mean, destroy 2 cars,” Bogue said. “These people might be responsible for it depending on their insurance and the fact that somebody could have been seriously hurt. Just turn yourself in.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)