SEATTLE (WHDH) - A swimmer in Washington state is alive and recovering after a group of tourists found him stuck on the edge of a deadly waterfall.

The group was traveling near the Skykomish River on Monday when they heard someone calling for help.

The travellers said they then saw a swimmer clinging to a rock in a river stream, two meters from a waterfall canyon where falling in would be virtually un-survivable.

They said it was a coincidence that they saw him in the otherwise empty woods.

“We were slowing down to show them this waterfall where people die, and then there was a guy there and we could see him yelling from (our) car,” Josh Kristoffersen, one of the group members said.

After approaching to see if they could help, the group realized they had no rope or training to make the rescue. That is when they dialed 911 and set a risky rescue in motion.

“They threw him the loop, he wrapped it around with one hand, and I think they just told him to let go and they pulled him up,” Kristoffersen said.

The travelers said they were thankful he survived and added that they are warning others to be mindful of the water, even when it seems harmless.

