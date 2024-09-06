A 14-year-old boy and his father appeared in court Friday after they were both arrested in connection with Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Georgia high school.

Authorities said Colt Gray opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, killing four people and injuring nine before surrendering to a school resource officer.

Gray has been charged with four counts of murder, among other charges.

He appeared in court first on Friday as 18 family members of shooting victims sat in the front row of the courtroom. Family members wiped away tears and held stuffed animals from the victims.

Gray’s father, Colin, entered the courtroom minutes after Colt.

Colin is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, and cruelty to children after police said he gave his son the weapon he used in the shooting as a Christmas president.

Police said the gift came seven months after authorities interviewed both Colin and Colt about online threats Colt allegedly made about a possible shooting at the school.

Though prosecutors said Colt will be tried as an adult, he cannot be sentenced to death because he is a minor.

Both Colt and his father remained in custody after their initial court appearances.

