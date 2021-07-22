A 13-year-old girl got an unexpected thrill while on an amusement park ride in Wildwood, New Jersey earlier this month when a seagull flew into her.

Kiley Holman ripped the bird away from her after it landed on her neck during the ride.

“It hit me right in the face. It was really light and I didn’t really feel it at all,” the teen said. “I’m just happy it didn’t poop on me.

The teen was not injured during the incident.

