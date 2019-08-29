ESCONDIDO, Calif. (WHDH) — A teenager with Down syndrome stole the show at a California wedding when he challenged the groom to a dance-off on Sunday.

Sam Ferrell went head-to-head with groom Nick Serrato during the wedding reception at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido.

Matt and Lindsay Ferrell recorded their 15-year-old son and Serrato grooving to Young MC’s “Bust a Move.”

Sam declared himself the unofficial winner of the dance battle.

