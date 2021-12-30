PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A therapy horse decided to have some fun when it discovered a pile of snow in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Video of Hercules the horse showed it laying in a snow pile before attempting to make what appeared to be a snow angel.

Hercules eventually stood up and shook the remaining snow off.

Hercules is part of the non-profit organization Horses Over America, which creates partnerships between police departments and horse owners for the mental health needs of the region.

Hercules is the horse of Horses Over America founder Gerry Scott.

The horse visited Everett back in October.

Heard our friend Hercules the Horse was rolling around Portsmouth,NH today charming everybody as he always does. 🐴 #HorsesOverAmerica ⁦@everettpolicema⁩ pic.twitter.com/qNSIblxPfT — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) December 29, 2021

