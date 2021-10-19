WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an ATM was stolen from inside a convenience store in Wilmington early Monday morning.

Officers responding to an alarm going off at The Corner Store on Shawsheen Avenue around 3:45 a.m. found the front door had been smashed and an ATM located inside had been stolen, according to Wilmington police.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects tossing a brick through the glass door that leads into the store, picking up the ATM and carrying it outside.

Another is seen grabbing the cash register and slamming it on the ground twice before all three got into a car and fled the scene.

“It happened in like three to four minutes. So police couldn’t catch them because it’s like quick, very quick,” said owner Sweetu Patel.

Crews replaced the glass on the door to Patel’s shop as police searched for those responsible.

“It’s too much. But I don’t understand why people do that, you know,” Patel said.

No additional information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)