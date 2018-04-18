Watch this Maine moose take a trot down the street

FORT KENT, MAINE — Now that’s not something you see every day.
The Maine Department of Transportation posted a video to Twitter Wednesday of a moose trotting down the street in Fort Kent, Maine as a reminder to motorists to look both ways this spring.
“Easily amoosed?” the department’s post read. “Check out this prancing reminder to ALWAYS come to a full stop at stop signs!”
The video was shot by Justin Babin in Fort Kent, Maine.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)