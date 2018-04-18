Watch this Maine moose take a trot down the street

A Moose running down the street in Maine. Courtesy: Maine Department of Transportation.

FORT KENT, MAINE — Now that’s not something you see every day.

The Maine Department of Transportation posted a video to Twitter Wednesday of a moose trotting down the street in Fort Kent, Maine as a reminder to motorists to look both ways this spring.

“Easily amoosed?” the department’s post read. “Check out this prancing reminder to ALWAYS come to a full stop at stop signs!”

The video was shot by Justin Babin in Fort Kent, Maine.

Easily amoosed? Check out this prancing reminder to ALWAYS come to a full stop at stop signs! Video by Justin Babin in #FortKent, #Maine. pic.twitter.com/fi184R2xsL — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) April 18, 2018

