WATCH: Tiny 7-month-old chimp walks for first time

(WHDH) — Just like humans, chimp babies are almost completely helpless in their infancy, unlike other mammals that learn to walk soon after birth.

The Lwiro Primates Rehabilitation Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo recently shared a video of a 7-month-old chimp as it found its feet for the first time.

The chimp slowly but surely found his balance as one of his carers looked on.

“For chimpanzees, the first five years of life are critical for social bonding, learning from their mothers, and healthy psychological development,” the rehabilitation center said in a Facebook post.

The tiny chimp, named Tony, is continuing to make progress.

