Stunning video shows the tornado that blew through Cape Cod with 80-plus-mph winds peeling the roof right off a Yarmouth hotel.

The video, taken out of a Cape Sands Inn room window, shows the roof on the other side of the hotel complex being lifted off, exposing the rooms below.

No one was injured, but guests said they were stunned by the damage.

“It was like something out of the ‘Wizard of Oz,'” one man said.

The Cape Sands Inn is a family-operated business.