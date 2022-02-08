BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver was cited for speeding after a rollover crash on the ramp from the Ted Williams Tunnel to Interstate 93 in Boston snarled traffic during the Tuesday morning commute, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the tunnel around 5:20 a.m. found a tractor-trailer resting on its side and blocking travel lanes, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 28-year-old Methuen man, was issued a civil citation for speeding, stat police said. He was not injured.

Video from inside the tunnel shared by MassDOT showed another vehicle narrowly squeak by the tractor-trailer moments before it tipped over.

The ramp was shut down with no access from the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound to I-93 north or south as crews worked to upright the tractor-trailer. There was also no access to I-93 north or south from the Congress Street ramp.

All ramps have since reopened but residual delays remain, the Mass. Department of Transportation announced just after 9 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

