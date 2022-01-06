(WHDH) — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper had a close call when an SUV came barreling toward them after skidding off a highway.

A video recorded by the trooper shows the trooper walking toward a cruiser on an interstate when all of a sudden an SUV leaves the roadway and speeds into the snowy median.

The trooper can be seen jumping out of the way of the SUV.

Officials reminded drivers to slow down and use caution when driving on slick roadways.

