BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck involved in a three-car crash in Brockton ended up embedded in a local business, sending debris flying in the process.

Surveillance video captured the moment the vehicle barreled into a Boost Mobile shop at the corner of Warren and Forest Avenues Thursday morning.

The footage showed two workers going about their day when the crash caught their attention, moments before they darted away as debris from the crash came flying into the store.

“I ran back here – it wasn’t gonna do much, but the first thing you think is ‘Run!'” said store owner Claudio Miranda. “You see a dog chasing you? You just run! You don’t know where you’re running to, but you just run!”

Both workers were unharmed, including a staff member who was getting ready to clean the store’s class exterior, which ended up partly shattered.

“The cashier said ‘Jump! Watch out, you’re gonna die!'” I was like, ‘No! Not today!” employee Edson Alved said. “I stayed in the store, just in case anything else happened to the building, (in case) he needed help getting out.”

Details on the crash itself have not yet been released, including the conditions of all three drivers.

Photos shared by the Brockton Fire Department showed both a sedan and an SUV that appeared to collide on Forest Avenue, as well as images of the work truck that ended up in the storefront.

By noontime, the scene had been cleared by authorities as the store owner worked to board up the damage to his business and continue operating.

Brockton Fire, @BrocktonPoliceDepart, and @BrewsterEMS on scene at Forest Ave and Warren Ave for a MVC with a truck into a building. Building Department notified. pic.twitter.com/5CjpD6y6PX — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) November 2, 2023

