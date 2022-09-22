VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (WHDH)– A truck rolled through a Martha’s Vineyard street before ending up in the ocean.

Footage captured the dump truck as it rolled down the street, barely missing cars and other objects before hitting the beach and plunging into the water at Vineyard Haven Harbor.

The driver told the Martha’s Vineyard Times that he tried to activate the emergency brake after the regular brakes failed, but it didn’t work.

