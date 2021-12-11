BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers got an interesting surprise when a truck spilled several lobster traps into the roadway of a Boston highway tunnel on Friday.

Surveillance video provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows the traps sliding into the right-hand and middle travel lanes inside the O’Neill Tunnel.

The driver of the truck did not appear to stay on scene. There has been no word on whether police were able to locate them.

No additional information was immediately available.

