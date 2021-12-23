(WHDH)–A New Jersey airport TSA officer is being praised as a hero by her bosses after she saved the life of a baby who suddenly stopped breathing while in line with his family at the airport earlier this month.

Surveillance video from Newark Liberty International Airport captured the officer, Cecelia Morales, jumping over the counter and rushing and performing the Heimlich Maneuver on the two-month-old baby boy.

Morales, who is a certified EMT, said she knew she needed to act quickly after she heard people screaming for help.

“The mother was too nervous and in shock to hold her son, so I carried him through the walk-through metal detector,” Morales said.

Morales performed life-saving measures twice before the infant began breathing again, according to TSA officials. EMTs then arrived and gave oxygen to the baby.

After seeing the surveillance video of the incident, Morales said, “It was the first time I’ve ever seen myself in action, saving a life. I felt that my training and experience just took over.”

The baby is said to be doing well now.

