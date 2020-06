New England Aquarium and Zoo New England released six turtles into the swamps of southeastern Massachusetts last week.

The Blanding’s turtles came to the aquarium during the winter months weighing about 10 grams.

They now weigh about 150 to 200 grams and will have a better chance of survival.

Last week was turtle graduation day for six of our Blanding's turtles! 🐢

Aquarist Jason, partnered with @zoonewengland, released our #BlandingsTurtles in the swamps of southeastern Mass! Check out these turtles in their new swampy habitat. #VirtualVisit #AquariumFromHome pic.twitter.com/RHRajYEQVq — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) June 18, 2020

