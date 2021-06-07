LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An unlikely pair of furry friends were spotted beating the heat in a Lunenburg lake.

Wally the Golden Retriever picked up a little hitchhiker, and began doggie paddling around with a woodchuck on his back.

Wally’s owners say he is an avid swimmer and is always eager to dive into the water.

They say he has always been friendly to other animals, but they were surprised when he brought a friend back to shore during a recent dip.

“Wally swam out and all of the sudden this thing started swimming around him…I think it was a woodchuck, jumped up on his back.” Lauren Russell said. “Right before they got to shore he got off and sort of swam around Wally, then they touched snouts together. It looks like they’re kissing kind of, it’s really cute.”

The woodchuck then scampered off into the woods.

Russell said they plan to go back for several more swims.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)