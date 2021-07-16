PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people were found clinging to an overturned boat 20 miles off Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.

The three people were hoisted from the overturned sailboat Titan and taken to Pease Air National Guard Base.

The coast guard has released video of the rescue.

@USCG crews successfully rescued 3 Mariners off Portsmouth, #NH after their EPIRB transmitted a distress signal.

The Mariners clung to the 42-foot sailing vessel’s hull until hoisted and brought safely to Pease Air National Guard Base where EMS was waiting. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/n1Ns2jeGDd — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 17, 2021

