PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Peabody on Wednesday afternoon and the brazen crime was caught on camera.

Officers responding to Veterans Memorial Drive around 12:30 p.m. spoke with a mail carrier who said he was approached from behind by a suspect who brandished a black firearm and demanded the keys to the Postal Boxes.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s who was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was wearing a puffy black jacket and a blue face mask, police said.

He fled the area in a gray Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-538-6369 or 978-538-6313.

