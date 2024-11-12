BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows the moment a large piece of metal landed near the entrance to South Station in Boston Friday.

The debris was seen falling near a crowd of people standing by the main entrance to the train terminal. Several people appeared to jump back to avoid getting hit.

According to the MBTA, the debris did not fall from South Station, but rather a nearby building.

No injuries were reported from the incident, officials said.

