MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are sharing video of a recent immigration enforcement operation that appears to show federal agents briefly detaining a 16-year-old in Milford last week.

The incident, which occurred on Main Street in the area of the Milford Police Department on Friday afternoon, ended with the teen being released due to his age, according to police. Milford police say they were called to the scene to assist with a crowd that had gathered.

7NEWS cameras arrived after community members had gathered to sound off against the stop.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar immigration enforcement operation in June that saw another local teen taken into ICE custody for 6 days.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for information about the stop.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

