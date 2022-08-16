BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS captures the moment a Red Line train started to move on its’ own at the Braintree Station.

The video, captured around 5:30 a.m. on July 25, shows the Red Line train zooming past the train platform before coming to rest 800 feet away from the station.

A T worker can be seen chasing after the train.

MBTA officials state no one was injured in the incident, the Federal Transit Administration has already been notified and an investigation is already underway.

