CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Video taken Monday evening shows what appears to be a tornado touching down in New Hampshire.

The video was taken in Charlestown, NH — just south of Claremont around 6:30 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said a weak vortex can be seen passing right over the man’s car. He then drives toward where the tornado had just come from — there, downed trees were seen all along the side of the road.

No injuries were reported.

That severe weather cleared out overnight.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)