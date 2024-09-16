STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of bears found their way onto a trampoline in Sturbridge Sunday, surprising local residents as the animals jumped and played in their backyard.

A 7NEWS viewer said the bears climbed onto the trampoline on Sunday afternoon.

The viewer shared video of the bears, showing several bear cubs initially playing under the trampoline. At least two of the cubs are seen climbing onto the trampoline itself.

Despite the encounter with the bears, the viewer said there were no rips or tears in their family’s trampoline.

