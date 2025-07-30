LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents rushed to the aid of a juvenile who was struck by a vehicle in Lynn on Wednesday afternoon.

Shocking surveillance video shows the bike the victim was riding flying through an intersection near Cottage Street.

Several residents who live near the scene of the crash heard the collision and ran out to help the injured juvenile.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

