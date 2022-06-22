NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials said a woman narrowly escaped serious injury or worse after a car carrier barreling through a red light crashed into her sedan in Norwood Wednesday.

Police responding to reports of a crash at Route 1 and Morse Street at 2:30 p.m. found a car carrier ran a red light on Route 1 and hit the back of a Toyota Corolla travelling through the intersection, spinning it around. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“You see this red car carrier just screaming through the intersection and hit that sedan. You know, fortunately, but for like half a second, if that car got broadsided, I think we would have had some very serious injuries on the driver’s side,” said Norwood Police Chief William Brooks.

The driver of the car carrier, a 44-year-old man from Revere, initially kept driving but turned around and came back, police said. He will be cited for running a red light.

