BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild crash in Braintree that was caught on camera late Sunday night left a driver hospitalized and damaged a local business.

Surveillance video shows the driver losing control on Washington Street before crossing the yellow line, tearing a cross a front lawn, flying through the air, and crashing into a boulder outside a dentitsts office.

Mike Rowell and his wife ran outside shortly after the crash and found the driver, a 63-year-old man, still inside the car.

“Luckily, he seemed OK. Went over to the car and all the airbags were inflated. He was talking but he wasn’t really super conscious, he was kind of confused,” he recalled.

Police say the impact pushed the boulder nearly 10 feet.

“He was lucky, he was very lucky. Because if he didn’t hit the boulder, he would have went through the house.”

The driver, who was taken to the hospital to be treated, was ticketed for speeding and committing a marked lines violation.

