BOSTON (WHDH) - Video shared by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows dozens of dirt bikers riding on the Leverett Circle Connector Bridge on Boston on Saturday.

Officials say they received complaints from motorists that the dirt bikers were blocking traffic and doing donuts on the highway.

The group of 40 bikers was gone when the police arrived.

No additional information was immediately available.

