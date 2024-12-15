BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance video captured the moment a driver slammed into parked cars in South Boston on Friday and fled the scene.

Police say a woman heard a loud noise at the intersection of Telegraph and Mercer streets and went downstairs to discover her vehicle had been hit. The owner of the other car that was struck said he was disappointed the driver didn’t stop.

“My car, the back tire is fully punctured, flat, full scrapes on the side, so not driveable at the moment,” he said. “What was disappointing was that they just drove away.”

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

