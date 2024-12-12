BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking video shared on social media Wednesday night showed drivers making their way through a flooded tunnel in Boston as heavy rain fell on the city.

The flooding in the area of the Congress Street ramp on I-93 was blamed on debris blocking a storm drain and a broken pump, according to the Department of Transportation.

The flooding prompted officials to divert traffic away from the Ted Williams Tunnel until repairs could be made, the department said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)