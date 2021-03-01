TURLOCK, Calif. (WHDH) — Fire crews raced to rescue a dog trapped inside a burning car in Turlock, California Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a reported car fire in the 1300 block of West Main Street just after 3 p.m. learned that a dog was still inside the vehicle.

One firefighter could be seen on video using an ax to break the windows of the car as smoke poured out of it.

The firefighter was eventually able to pull the small dog out of the car and bring it to safety.

Crews then put out the car fire.

